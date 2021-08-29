Congress Asset Management Co. MA Buys Shares of 294,781 Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 294,781 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,076,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.56% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 105.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,333 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SUPN opened at $26.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.23. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.20 and a 1 year high of $34.29.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $141.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.50 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

