Congress Asset Management Co. MA Grows Stake in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 175,438 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 26,215 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.25% of Ameris Bancorp worth $8,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABCB. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Ameris Bancorp by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,030 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 194.4% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 19,159.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 11,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Ameris Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

In related news, CEO H Palmer Proctor, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.71 per share, with a total value of $116,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCB opened at $50.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.39. Ameris Bancorp has a 12-month low of $20.85 and a 12-month high of $59.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 35.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.86%.

Ameris Bancorp Profile

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.