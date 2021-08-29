Congress Asset Management Co. MA Grows Stake in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,570 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.08% of Cimarex Energy worth $5,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Cimarex Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,370,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 14.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,956,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $591,293,000 after buying an additional 1,283,492 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 2,609.5% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 714,093 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,410,000 after acquiring an additional 687,738 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cimarex Energy by 141.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 868,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,561,000 after acquiring an additional 509,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Cimarex Energy by 143.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 627,819 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,286,000 after acquiring an additional 369,759 shares during the period. 85.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cimarex Energy alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on XEC shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cimarex Energy from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James cut Cimarex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Bank of America upgraded Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Cimarex Energy from $95.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.76.

Shares of XEC opened at $63.75 on Friday. Cimarex Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $22.39 and a 52-week high of $76.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.45. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -187.49, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.60.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $712.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.83 million. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 34.56%. Cimarex Energy’s revenue was up 185.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 8.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP John Lambuth sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total value of $637,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Cimarex Energy Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

Featured Story: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.