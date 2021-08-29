Congress Asset Management Co. MA Grows Stake in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,878 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.14% of Grocery Outlet worth $4,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GO. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at $22,992,000. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 19.7% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,231,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,383 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the second quarter worth about $1,637,000. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

GO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Shares of GO stock opened at $25.16 on Friday. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $24.65 and a fifty-two week high of $48.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of -0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $775.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $53,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,883 shares in the company, valued at $399,162.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $861,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,513,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,800,840 in the last three months. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

