Congress Asset Management Co. MA Grows Stock Holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 10,150 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.21% of Balchem worth $8,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BCPC. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Balchem during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Balchem by 26.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Balchem during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Balchem by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Balchem in the 1st quarter valued at $276,000. Institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Balchem alerts:

In related news, CAO William A. Backus sold 10,520 shares of Balchem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.02, for a total value of $1,388,850.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO William A. Backus sold 12,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total value of $1,641,721.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Balchem stock opened at $137.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.85 and a beta of 0.57. Balchem Co. has a 1 year low of $92.60 and a 1 year high of $139.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.75.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. Balchem had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 12.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Balchem Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BCPC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Balchem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stephens cut Balchem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Balchem from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Balchem Profile

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

Further Reading: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.