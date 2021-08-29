Congress Asset Management Co. MA Grows Stock Holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,571 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,614 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.18% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $8,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 7,666.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 466 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 29.7% during the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 721 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

SSD stock opened at $114.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $111.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.25. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.20 and a twelve month high of $119.77.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 21.72%. Equities analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.42%.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications.

