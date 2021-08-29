Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $4.07 Million Stock Holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lowered its position in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,786 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,298 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Trex were worth $4,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Trex by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,420,716 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $496,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,979 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 279.4% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 721,613 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,056,000 after buying an additional 531,397 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Trex by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,583,549 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,151,900,000 after buying an additional 385,729 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Trex by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 588,104 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,835,000 after acquiring an additional 237,923 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc raised its holdings in Trex by 477.6% in the 1st quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 229,229 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,984,000 after acquiring an additional 189,542 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Patricia B. Robinson sold 7,452 shares of Trex stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $786,111.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,434,362.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Adam Dante Zambanini sold 7,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $758,430.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,123 shares of company stock worth $3,353,827. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TREX shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Trex from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Trex from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.27.

NYSE:TREX opened at $110.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.99. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.32 and a 1-year high of $111.56. The company has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 65.60 and a beta of 1.47.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. Trex had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The business had revenue of $311.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Trex Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

