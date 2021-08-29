Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $4.26 Million Holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,651 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.09% of Cirrus Logic worth $4,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Contour Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,037,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,999,000 after purchasing an additional 407,243 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Cirrus Logic by 115.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 707,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,969,000 after buying an additional 379,227 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,439,000. AO Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,919,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,626,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $561,870,000 after acquiring an additional 257,706 shares in the last quarter. 78.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CRUS stock opened at $84.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.06. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a one year low of $55.84 and a one year high of $103.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.86.
In other news, CEO John Forsyth acquired 6,500 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.71 per share, for a total transaction of $518,115.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,983.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 1,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $105,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,606 shares of company stock valued at $4,779,923. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer set a $85.79 price objective on Cirrus Logic in a report on Saturday, July 10th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Westpark Capital began coverage on Cirrus Logic in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Cirrus Logic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.41.
Cirrus Logic Profile
Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.
