Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $4.26 Million Holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,651 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.09% of Cirrus Logic worth $4,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Contour Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,037,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,999,000 after purchasing an additional 407,243 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Cirrus Logic by 115.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 707,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,969,000 after buying an additional 379,227 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,439,000. AO Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,919,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,626,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $561,870,000 after acquiring an additional 257,706 shares in the last quarter. 78.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRUS stock opened at $84.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.06. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a one year low of $55.84 and a one year high of $103.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.86.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 16.55%. As a group, analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John Forsyth acquired 6,500 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.71 per share, for a total transaction of $518,115.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,983.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 1,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $105,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,606 shares of company stock valued at $4,779,923. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer set a $85.79 price objective on Cirrus Logic in a report on Saturday, July 10th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Westpark Capital began coverage on Cirrus Logic in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Cirrus Logic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.41.

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

