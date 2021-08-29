Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $4.42 Million Stock Position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,955 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,812 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.17% of Telephone and Data Systems worth $4,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDS. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 65.1% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 116,005 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 45,725 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 757.8% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $569,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the first quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 2,775.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,386 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 10,990 shares in the last quarter. 73.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telephone and Data Systems stock opened at $19.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.16. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.38 and a 52-week high of $26.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.63.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 3.34%. Equities research analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.27%.

TDS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. boosted their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.07.

About Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

