Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $5.01 Million Holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,338 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.10% of Webster Financial worth $5,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Webster Financial in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 214.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Webster Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Webster Financial by 1,426.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares during the period. 74.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WBS. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.09.

WBS stock opened at $51.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.47. Webster Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.67 and a fifty-two week high of $63.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.54.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $293.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.12 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 26.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is presently 57.55%.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

