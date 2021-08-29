Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $8.57 Million Stake in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 368,710 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,119 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.62% of PGT Innovations worth $8,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in PGT Innovations by 3,844.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,536 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,935 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. bought a new position in PGT Innovations in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in PGT Innovations in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in PGT Innovations during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

PGTI stock opened at $21.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.06. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.09 and a 12 month high of $28.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 1.47.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.13). PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 4.90%. Sell-side analysts forecast that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total value of $25,388.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,300 shares of company stock valued at $74,426. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand name PGT Custom Windows + Doors; CGI; WinDoor; Western Window Systems; Eze-Breeze; and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

