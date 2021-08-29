Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $8.91 Million Stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,456 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 6,804 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.11% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $8,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WMS. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the first quarter worth about $87,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 30.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 783 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 899 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 432.8% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,220 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. 78.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 13,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total value of $1,395,875.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,489 shares in the company, valued at $12,067,095.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.24, for a total transaction of $232,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,712.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMS opened at $118.00 on Friday. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.63 and a 12 month high of $124.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.53 and a beta of 1.40.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.37). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 29.63% and a net margin of 10.66%. As a group, analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.99%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

