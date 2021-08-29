Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $8.92 Million Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,444 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,712 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $8,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 306.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,047,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,400 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 80.3% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,247,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,699 shares in the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 55.2% during the first quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,893,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,125,000 after acquiring an additional 673,578 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,671,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,490,000 after acquiring an additional 628,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,487,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,328,000 after purchasing an additional 580,529 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $82.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.60. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.19 and a 1 year high of $104.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.84.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 29.17%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 3,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $81.93 per share, with a total value of $323,623.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

ATVI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist cut their price target on Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.91.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

