Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $9.28 Million Stock Holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 395.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 96,321 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $9,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 403.1% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 327 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 400.0% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 400.0% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 470 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. 16.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. CIBC increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to C$100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. National Bank Financial lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.02.

Shares of CP stock opened at $71.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $83.07. The company has a market capitalization of $47.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.86.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.17. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 41.46%. As a group, analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.1512 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.86%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

