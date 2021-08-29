Congress Asset Management Co. MA Increases Holdings in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,438 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 26,215 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.25% of Ameris Bancorp worth $8,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABCB. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 222.3% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 24,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 16,685 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 771.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 390,275 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,436,000 after buying an additional 345,513 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 827,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,446,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 86,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,531,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 7.4% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. 72.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCB opened at $50.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.39. Ameris Bancorp has a 1-year low of $20.85 and a 1-year high of $59.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 35.64% and a return on equity of 15.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is 13.86%.

In related news, CEO H Palmer Proctor, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.71 per share, with a total value of $116,775.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp Profile

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

