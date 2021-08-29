Congress Asset Management Co. MA Increases Position in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,576 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,711 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.41% of Ebix worth $4,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ebix by 7,674.6% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 855,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,700,000 after acquiring an additional 844,201 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ebix by 37.5% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,354,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,395,000 after purchasing an additional 369,743 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ebix by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,919,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,544,000 after purchasing an additional 212,117 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ebix by 22.6% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 838,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,853,000 after buying an additional 154,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Ebix by 144.1% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 132,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after buying an additional 78,173 shares during the last quarter. 65.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ebix alerts:

NASDAQ:EBIX opened at $28.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $888.60 million, a P/E ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Ebix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.83 and a 52 week high of $64.14.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $246.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.00 million. Ebix had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 8.93%. The business’s revenue was up 121.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%.

About Ebix

Ebix, Inc engages in the provision of software and e-commerce services to the insurance, finance, and healthcare industries. It operates through the following product and service channels: EbixCash Exchanges, Insurance Exchanges, and Risk Compliance Solutions. The EbixCash Exchanges channel offers money transfer, payment, and ticketing and travel services.

Further Reading: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Ebix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.