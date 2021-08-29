Congress Asset Management Co. MA Increases Position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,314 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.10% of Portland General Electric worth $4,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of POR. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 10.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,903,000 after purchasing an additional 13,674 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 670,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,881,000 after purchasing an additional 209,206 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $282,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Portland General Electric by 158.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 47,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,188,000 after buying an additional 29,055 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays downgraded Portland General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.43.

Shares of NYSE POR opened at $50.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.71. Portland General Electric has a 12 month low of $31.96 and a 12 month high of $51.82.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.01 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. This is a boost from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is 62.55%.

In other Portland General Electric news, VP John Carter Mcfarland sold 1,037 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total value of $51,227.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,297.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total value of $75,195.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,039 shares in the company, valued at $402,995.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

