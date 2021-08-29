Congress Asset Management Co. MA Increases Position in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,860 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.19% of SPX worth $5,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in SPX in the first quarter valued at $115,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of SPX by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in SPX during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in SPX in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in SPX in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of SPX from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

NYSE:SPXC opened at $63.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. SPX Co. has a 52-week low of $39.74 and a 52-week high of $67.66.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. SPX had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $296.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.55 million. Equities research analysts predict that SPX Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

