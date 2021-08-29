Congress Asset Management Co. MA Increases Stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.18% of Valmont Industries worth $9,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,796,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $426,929,000 after acquiring an additional 65,006 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 16.5% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,052,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,599,000 after acquiring an additional 149,318 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the first quarter worth about $135,442,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 37.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 501,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,246,000 after acquiring an additional 136,554 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 379.2% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 324,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,119,000 after buying an additional 256,775 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Valmont Industries from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $275.67.

Shares of VMI opened at $245.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $234.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 1.20. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.36 and a 1-year high of $265.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.56. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The firm had revenue of $894.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is presently 24.45%.

In other Valmont Industries news, EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 1,004 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total value of $252,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,877,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

