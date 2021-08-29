Congress Asset Management Co. MA Invests $9.08 Million in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 294,781 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,076,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.56% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 195,947 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,130,000 after acquiring an additional 14,480 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 430,381 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,267,000 after buying an additional 6,399 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 182.4% in the first quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 144,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after buying an additional 93,000 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,105,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $188,000. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SUPN opened at $26.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $17.20 and a one year high of $34.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.23.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $141.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.50 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 17.55%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

