Congress Asset Management Co. MA Makes New $8.90 Million Investment in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in shares of ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 101,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,903,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.54% of ICF International at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of ICF International in the 1st quarter valued at $8,807,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of ICF International in the first quarter valued at about $3,050,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ICF International by 9.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 301,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,361,000 after purchasing an additional 26,677 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 3.4% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 440,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,511,000 after purchasing an additional 14,688 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ICF International by 3.7% in the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 248,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,833,000 after buying an additional 8,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ICFI. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of ICF International from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on ICF International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of ICFI opened at $94.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 0.60. ICF International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.02 and a 52-week high of $102.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.07.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. ICF International had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 4.43%. On average, equities analysts expect that ICF International, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. ICF International’s payout ratio is presently 13.43%.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure; Health, Education, and Social Programs; Safety and Security; and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

