Congress Asset Management Co. MA Purchases 20,830 Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 212,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,830 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.11% of Virtu Financial worth $5,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 2,099.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Virtu Financial by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. 55.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder North Island Ventures, Llc sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $39,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 49.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VIRT. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Virtu Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.58.

Virtu Financial stock opened at $26.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.03 and a twelve month high of $32.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21 and a beta of -0.28.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $548.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.40 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 40.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

