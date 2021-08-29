Congress Asset Management Co. MA Purchases 7,145 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 7,145 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.18% of Power Integrations worth $9,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of POWI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,970,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $812,403,000 after purchasing an additional 391,459 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 1,453.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 183,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,927,000 after acquiring an additional 171,402 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the first quarter worth $11,720,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its position in Power Integrations by 17.7% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 928,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,648,000 after acquiring an additional 139,887 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Power Integrations during the 1st quarter valued at $11,146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on POWI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Power Integrations from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.63.

Shares of POWI stock opened at $108.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.69 and a beta of 0.92. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.34 and a 12-month high of $108.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.39.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 19.78%. Equities research analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 42.62%.

In related news, VP Doug Bailey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 2,018 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $200,710.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,019 shares of company stock worth $1,079,545 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Power Integrations Profile

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

