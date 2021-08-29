Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.37 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) will post sales of $1.37 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Continental Resources’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.47 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.28 billion. Continental Resources posted sales of $692.37 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 97.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Continental Resources will report full year sales of $5.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.00 billion to $5.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.63 billion to $5.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Continental Resources.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 9.47%. The business’s revenue was up 603.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.71) earnings per share.

CLR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Continental Resources from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. MKM Partners upgraded Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet upgraded Continental Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Continental Resources from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Continental Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.95.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLR. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the first quarter worth $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Continental Resources in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Continental Resources by 277.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Continental Resources in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Continental Resources by 39.0% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,515 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.17% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources stock opened at $38.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 37.31, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 3.35. Continental Resources has a 12 month low of $11.09 and a 12 month high of $40.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -51.28%.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

