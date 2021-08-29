Contrasting Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) & Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY)

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) and Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

68.3% of Magnolia Oil & Gas shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.9% of Chesapeake Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of Magnolia Oil & Gas shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Chesapeake Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Magnolia Oil & Gas and Chesapeake Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magnolia Oil & Gas 0 3 6 0 2.67 Chesapeake Energy 0 2 5 0 2.71

Magnolia Oil & Gas currently has a consensus price target of $14.56, indicating a potential downside of 3.50%. Chesapeake Energy has a consensus price target of $68.60, indicating a potential upside of 23.87%. Given Chesapeake Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Chesapeake Energy is more favorable than Magnolia Oil & Gas.

Profitability

This table compares Magnolia Oil & Gas and Chesapeake Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magnolia Oil & Gas 25.33% 23.92% 13.67% Chesapeake Energy 100.67% -301.73% 68.61%

Dividends

Magnolia Oil & Gas pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Chesapeake Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Magnolia Oil & Gas pays out -800.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Chesapeake Energy pays out -3.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Magnolia Oil & Gas and Chesapeake Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magnolia Oil & Gas $534.51 million 6.66 -$1.21 billion ($0.02) -754.50 Chesapeake Energy $5.30 billion 1.03 -$9.73 billion ($43.49) -1.27

Magnolia Oil & Gas has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Chesapeake Energy. Magnolia Oil & Gas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chesapeake Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Magnolia Oil & Gas beats Chesapeake Energy on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming. As of December 31, 2020, it owned interests in approximately 7,400 oil and natural gas wells, including 5,900 properties with working interest and 1,500 properties with royalty interest; and had estimated proved reserves of 60 Mmboe. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.