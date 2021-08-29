Contrasting Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) & Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MVLY)

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) and Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MVLY) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.2% of Red River Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.3% of Mission Valley Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.6% of Red River Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Red River Bancshares has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mission Valley Bancorp has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Red River Bancshares and Mission Valley Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Red River Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Mission Valley Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Red River Bancshares and Mission Valley Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Red River Bancshares 29.84% 10.81% 1.14% Mission Valley Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Red River Bancshares and Mission Valley Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Red River Bancshares $100.54 million 3.67 $28.15 million $3.83 13.23 Mission Valley Bancorp N/A N/A $2.30 million N/A N/A

Red River Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Mission Valley Bancorp.

Summary

Red River Bancshares beats Mission Valley Bancorp on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Red River Bancshares

Red River Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for commercial and retail customers through its subsidiary. It offers real estate and commercial loans, treasury management, retail banking networks, private banking, residential mortgage lending, and investment services. The company was founded on March 16, 1998 and is headquartered in Alexandria, LA.

About Mission Valley Bancorp

Mission Valley Bancorp is a bank holding company, which provides a full range of banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company is headquartered in Sun Valley, CA.

