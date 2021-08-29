Convergence Trading 12.9% Lower This Week (CONV)

Convergence (CURRENCY:CONV) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 29th. One Convergence coin can currently be bought for about $0.0366 or 0.00000075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Convergence has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Convergence has a market capitalization of $36.78 million and $1.64 million worth of Convergence was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Convergence

CONV is a coin. Convergence’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,006,172,533 coins. Convergence’s official Twitter account is @ConvergenceFin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Convergence Protocol is designed to enable seamless interchange between wrapped security tokens and utility tokens to converge real-world assets with DeFi liquidity. “

Buying and Selling Convergence

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convergence directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Convergence should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Convergence using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

