Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Analysts predict that Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) will report $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Copart’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.02 and the lowest is $0.85. Copart reported earnings of $0.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Copart will report full-year earnings of $3.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $3.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $3.98. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Copart.

Separately, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.33.

NASDAQ:CPRT traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $144.44. 626,485 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 881,412. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.17 billion, a PE ratio of 41.03 and a beta of 1.04. Copart has a 1 year low of $100.07 and a 1 year high of $149.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.54.

In other Copart news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total transaction of $39,954,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 15,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.29, for a total value of $2,155,290.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 573,293 shares of company stock valued at $77,786,349 in the last ninety days. 12.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the first quarter valued at about $231,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Copart by 5.9% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Western Financial Corporation lifted its position in shares of Copart by 6.5% in the first quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 3,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Copart by 82.9% in the first quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 6,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Copart by 11.3% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

