Copper Mountain Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Short Interest Down 40.2% in August

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 249,400 shares, a drop of 40.2% from the July 29th total of 417,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 318,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CPPMF traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.62. 104,058 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,323. The stock has a market cap of $549.23 million and a PE ratio of 7.94. Copper Mountain Mining has a 12 month low of $0.59 and a 12 month high of $4.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.50 to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Copper Mountain Mining in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Copper Mountain Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.95 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.54.

Copper Mountain Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, development and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in copper mountain mine, Eva Copper, New Ingerbelle and Cameron copper projects. The company was founded on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

