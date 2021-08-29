Core Alternative Capital Acquires 13,541 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,541 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $3,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 624.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 5.0% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 446,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,104,000 after acquiring an additional 21,077 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 0.7% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 784,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,790,000 after acquiring an additional 5,515 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 59.6% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 652,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,630,000 after acquiring an additional 243,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 40.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. 67.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MOS stock opened at $32.65 on Friday. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $16.01 and a 12-month high of $38.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.85.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The Mosaic had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The Mosaic’s payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MOS. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. HSBC upgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.53.

The Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

