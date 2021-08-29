Core Alternative Capital Acquires 17,714 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,649 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,714 shares during the period. Sysco accounts for 1.8% of Core Alternative Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Sysco were worth $7,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

In other Sysco news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $51,714,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at $385,070.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $80.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.05 billion, a PE ratio of 79.46, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.56. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $53.85 and a 52 week high of $86.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. Sysco had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 52.19%. The company had revenue of $16.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 130.56%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SYY shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Sysco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.78.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.