Core Alternative Capital Acquires 3,475 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 3.4% of Core Alternative Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $14,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 163.2% in the 1st quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000.

IWM stock opened at $226.41 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $142.09 and a 12-month high of $234.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $222.44.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

