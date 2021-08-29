Core Alternative Capital Boosts Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,518 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and comprises 2.3% of Core Alternative Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $9,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LLY. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 162.3% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $259.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $246.52. The company has a market cap of $249.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.26. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $129.21 and a twelve month high of $275.87.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 119.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $262.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. DZ Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.47.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.08, for a total value of $838,684.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,284,132 shares of company stock valued at $313,806,792. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

