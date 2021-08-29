Core Alternative Capital Buys 11,126 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,126 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric accounts for about 1.9% of Core Alternative Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $8,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Emerson Electric by 0.5% during the second quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,113,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,707,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Emerson Electric by 5.9% during the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 15,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Emerson Electric by 19.2% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 5,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total value of $1,300,548.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,367.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen set a $97.44 price target on shares of Emerson Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.95.

NYSE EMR opened at $104.77 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $62.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $63.16 and a 12 month high of $105.03.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

