Core Alternative Capital Buys 13,105 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) by 124.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,649 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,105 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital owned approximately 0.07% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF worth $2,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,338,000 after purchasing an additional 16,657 shares during the period. Divergent Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,643,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 83,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,973,000 after purchasing an additional 8,054 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,866,000. Finally, Stewardship Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 63,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,061,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF stock opened at $101.27 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 1 year low of $70.10 and a 1 year high of $101.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.62.

