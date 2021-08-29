Core Alternative Capital Buys 3,692 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,692 shares during the quarter. Core Alternative Capital owned about 0.06% of FactSet Research Systems worth $7,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,867,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 8,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

FDS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $322.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $261.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. FactSet Research Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $335.44.

In related news, Director Sheila B. Jordan sold 1,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.13, for a total transaction of $691,046.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,046.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $837,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,142,355.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,424 shares of company stock valued at $8,590,964. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FDS stock opened at $376.58 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $294.21 and a 12 month high of $376.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $349.85. The company has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.79.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.03). FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 24.80%. The company had revenue of $399.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is presently 30.17%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

