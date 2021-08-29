Core Alternative Capital Buys 4,071 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares during the period. Accenture comprises approximately 2.1% of Core Alternative Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Accenture were worth $8,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in Accenture by 750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $335.66 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $210.42 and a 12 month high of $335.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $314.13.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $318.65 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Societe Generale raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.57.

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 3,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.44, for a total transaction of $995,935.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 24,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,144,970.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.46, for a total value of $170,500.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,598,960.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,020. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

