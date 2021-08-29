Core Alternative Capital Buys 6,365 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,866 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,365 shares during the quarter. 3M comprises approximately 1.8% of Core Alternative Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in 3M were worth $7,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,843,874 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,892,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,538 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in 3M by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,713,725 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,871,641,000 after purchasing an additional 781,642 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in 3M by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,800,046 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,502,913,000 after purchasing an additional 73,832 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited boosted its stake in 3M by 103,772.8% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 5,826,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,122,670,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820,616 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,392,922 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,071,196,000 after purchasing an additional 265,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

3M stock opened at $195.05 on Friday. 3M has a 52 week low of $156.13 and a 52 week high of $208.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $112.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.21.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.31. 3M had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 17.13%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 67.73%.

MMM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $210.00 to $212.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research cut 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $218.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.92.

In other news, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.83, for a total transaction of $356,229.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,756 shares in the company, valued at $1,363,563.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,205,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,194,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,666 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,569 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Further Reading: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.