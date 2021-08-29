Core Alternative Capital Buys 7,054 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,054 shares during the period. Waste Management accounts for 2.0% of Core Alternative Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $8,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 69.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 131,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total transaction of $18,493,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 284,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,903,686. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Victoria M. Holt sold 604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total value of $88,733.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 179,925 shares of company stock valued at $25,654,848. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

WM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $146.70 price objective (down from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.25.

Shares of WM stock opened at $154.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.11 and a 12-month high of $154.65.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.09. Waste Management had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.07%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

