Core Alternative Capital Cuts Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Core Alternative Capital lessened its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 40.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,325 shares during the quarter. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 21.7% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 11,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 22.7% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 62.0% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 16,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 6,172 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.3% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 133,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,630,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 490.5% during the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 8,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 7,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

In related news, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $4,120,288.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total transaction of $2,583,405.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,427,785.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $136.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $45.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.04. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $128.02 and a 52-week high of $157.91.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.24). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 308.07% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KMB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.43.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Featured Article: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.