Core Alternative Capital Grows Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 20.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,886 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 5,222 shares during the period. Amgen comprises about 1.7% of Core Alternative Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Amgen were worth $7,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Amgen by 129.0% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,954,019 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $486,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,742 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Amgen by 59.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,954,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $735,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,236 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Amgen by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,772,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,134,979,000 after purchasing an additional 966,280 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 10.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,680,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,402,520,000 after purchasing an additional 879,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,044,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.75% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Amgen from $278.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.05.

Amgen stock opened at $222.78 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $210.28 and a one year high of $276.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.41%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

