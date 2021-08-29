Core Alternative Capital Has $3.69 Million Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Anthem were worth $3,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ANTM. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in Anthem by 12.7% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Anthem by 4.7% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Anthem by 209.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 96,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,548,000 after acquiring an additional 65,149 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Anthem by 3.0% in the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in Anthem by 1.3% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. 79.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anthem stock opened at $372.67 on Friday. Anthem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.10 and a 12 month high of $406.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $381.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $33.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.22 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.11%.

In related news, Director Ryan M. Schneider purchased 1,300 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $384.36 per share, with a total value of $499,668.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,873.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ANTM shares. Argus boosted their price target on Anthem from $330.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Anthem from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Stephens boosted their price target on Anthem from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Anthem from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.00.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

