Core Alternative Capital Has $7.32 Million Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,269 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $7,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GPC. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Genuine Parts by 179.3% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Genuine Parts by 280.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. 74.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $123.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.29. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $88.99 and a twelve month high of $135.93. The company has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.17.

In other news, Director John R. Holder acquired 2,000 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $124.93 per share, for a total transaction of $249,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,184,026.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

