Core Alternative Capital Has $7.79 Million Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,347 shares during the period. Dollar General makes up about 1.8% of Core Alternative Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $7,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DG opened at $225.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $226.47. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $173.50 and a 52 week high of $239.35.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.10. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.82%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. OTR Global downgraded Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America cut Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Dollar General from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.32.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

