Core Alternative Capital Has $8.07 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,908 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up approximately 1.9% of Core Alternative Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $8,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Birinyi Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth about $200,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth about $126,413,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.6% in the second quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 33,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,950,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% in the second quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 112,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,720,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 6.0% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 56,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares during the period. 65.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PEP stock opened at $154.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $153.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $214.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.61. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.32 and a twelve month high of $159.63.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The business had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.90%.

PEP has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.58.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

