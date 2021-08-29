Core Alternative Capital Has $8.48 Million Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,931 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 4,583 shares during the period. Norfolk Southern comprises about 2.0% of Core Alternative Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $8,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,995 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth $392,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,781 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total value of $1,322,675.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 31,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,067,345.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $260.81 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $196.15 and a 1-year high of $295.14. The company has a market capitalization of $64.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $262.43.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 19.12%. As a group, research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 47.14%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $301.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.41.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

