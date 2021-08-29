Core Alternative Capital Increases Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,601 shares during the quarter. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $7,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $83.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $163.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.39. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.79 and a twelve month high of $87.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Several research firms recently commented on NEE. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.85.

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $349,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,355,612. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $892,420.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,125,117.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,217 shares of company stock valued at $1,759,564. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

