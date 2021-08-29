Core Alternative Capital Purchases 2,492 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,500 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,492 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 2.0% of Core Alternative Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $8,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth approximately $439,000. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 10.8% in the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 1,729 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,130 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,746,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 7.9% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $418.76 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $289.64 and a 1-year high of $431.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $412.69. The company has a market capitalization of $394.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.78.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.12 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 34.36%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.62, for a total transaction of $1,594,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,459,630.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.00, for a total value of $804,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at $61,980,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,438 shares of company stock worth $42,706,034 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $394.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.74.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

