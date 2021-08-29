Core Alternative Capital Purchases 5,758 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,257 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,758 shares during the period. Diageo makes up approximately 1.7% of Core Alternative Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Diageo were worth $7,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DEO. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 586.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,578,000 after buying an additional 264,083 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,642,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 702,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,624,000 after buying an additional 54,285 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Diageo by 11.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on DEO shares. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Argus upgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.12.

NYSE DEO opened at $192.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.67. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $127.12 and a twelve month high of $202.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $194.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $2.4803 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.8%. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.54%.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

