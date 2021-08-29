Core Alternative Capital Purchases 8,718 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,804 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 8,718 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 70.1% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 40.0% in the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,362,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.30, for a total value of $184,299,030.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,217,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,307,049.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 415,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.52, for a total transaction of $58,389,713.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,310,461.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,140,784 shares of company stock valued at $3,512,536,440 in the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.59.

WMT opened at $146.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.57 billion, a PE ratio of 41.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $143.25. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.28 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The business had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

